Fake Universities In India: How To Identify And Avoid Them

Fake Universities In India: Fake universities have become a growing concern for students seeking admission after Class 12, as these institutions offer unrecognized degrees that hold no value with India's higher education authorities. To safeguard their future, students must verify a university's authenticity before enrolling.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), which regulates higher education in India, publishes an updated list of fake universities on its official website (ugc.gov.in). Students should always check this list before applying.

A genuine university must be recognized by the UGC and, in some cases, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Only universities established under a State Act, Central Act, or Provincial Act, or those empowered under the UGC Act, 1956, are legally authorized to grant degrees.

Common red flags of fake universities include:

Offering courses with unusually short durations.

Charging very low fees while promising guaranteed placements.

Having poorly detailed websites with limited information about faculty or programs.

Students are advised to speak with current or former students to confirm the credibility of an institution.

In March 2025, UGC issued a circular listing fake universities across several states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Students can also report unauthorized institutions to UGC by emailing ugcampc@gmail.com, so strict action can be taken against them