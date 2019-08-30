Fake Degrees: Education Ministry Asks UGC To Constitute Inquiry Committee

Fake degrees: HRD Ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a High Level Committee

In response to media reports, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has ordered UGC, the higher education regulator, to immediately constitute a High Level Committee to inquire into the allegations regarding sale of fake degrees by certain universities. According to the Ministry, the Committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned.

"In response to media reports, the Human Resource Development Ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into allegations regarding sale of fake degrees by certain universities (sic)," a tweet from the MHRD said.

"The committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned (sic)," said another tweet.

In June this year, Students Federation of India (SFI) had written to the MHRD regarding this issue and asked for corrective measures to stop the menace of "mushrooming growth of fake higher degree holders".

The "mushrooming growth of fake higher degree holders" is a matter of great concern and is an "insult to the entire research community" of the country, the student body wrote to the Ministry.

The organisation had said various instances of 'paid doctoral degrees' have been reported and this will culminate in destroying the quality and credibility of higher education and research activities in the country.

"Lack of stringent actions curbing of the award of fake Ph.D degrees is in another way questioning and nullifying the genuine effort of scholars who work hard for a better part of their life," the letter said.

Response from University Grants Commission (UGC) in this regard is awaited.

