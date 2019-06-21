Student Body Writes To HRD Ministry On 'Growth Of Fake Degree Holders'

SFI demanded corrective measures from MHRD to stop -fake degree mafia-.

The "mushrooming growth of fake higher degree holders" is a matter of great concern and is an "insult to the entire research community" of the country, wrote Students Federation of India (SFI) to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), and asked for corrective measures to stop the menace.

The organisation said various instances of 'paid doctoral degrees' have been reported and this will culminate in destroying the quality and credibility of higher education and research activities in the country.

"Lack of stringent actions curbing of the award of fake Ph.D degrees is in another way questioning and nullifying the genuine effort of scholars who work hard for a better part of their life," the letter said.

The letter also mentions a detailed study, according to that, "there is an influential mafia network that facilitate this fake degree infrastructure and it is also a shocking fact that many of those people who hold these fake degrees are people at highly influential positions".

It said the fake degrees and titles earned by certain fraud academicians and practitioners are being misused and are often used for cheating the general public.

It is also alarming that the fraud degree holders are publicizing the news of the award of the doctoral degree in leading newspapers and other media platforms.

The organisation also wrote to the ministry regarding the growth of fake admission racket across the nation.

The student body asked the MHRD to take necessary steps, especially, in formulating proper guidelines and also setting up a high-level committee that can enquire these issues and help in establishing an infrastructure that can supervise and ensure the quality of academic admissions as well as awards.

