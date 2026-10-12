Failed UPSC 6 Times, Clears Bihar, Haryana Services: Parikshit Madan's Preparation Journey Of 9 Years

Success Story: Parikshit Madan, who previously secured the fourth rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), has now also cracked the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exam. He secured the 27th rank in HPSC with a score of 364 marks. Madan told NDTV that his family is overjoyed by the results, achieved after nearly nine years of struggle. However, Madan noted that he now faces a crucial dilemma: whether to continue serving as an SDM in Bihar or return to his home state of Haryana to work.

From Corporate To Civil Services

Speaking to NDTV, Madan said that he pursued his BBA at The NorthCap University. Initially, given his family's business background, he was inclined towards the corporate sector; however, during an internship, he realised that through civil services, he could directly bring about change in people's lives. Madan began his preparations in 2017. Driven by his interest in history, he chose it as his optional subject, completed his MA, and also qualified for the UGC NET JRF.

Failed UPSC Six Times

Madan mentioned that he appeared for the UPSC exam six times; while he reached the Mains stage twice, he did not achieve final success. He had previously appeared for interviews with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commissions and also wrote the Punjab PCS Mains exam. Learning from these experiences, he remained persistent with his preparation, eventually achieving success in BPSC and now HPSC.

Preparation Tip: Different Strategies For Prelims And Mains

For the preliminary exam, Madan consistently studied NCERT textbooks. He utilised maps for Geography and timelines for History. For the main exam, he focused heavily on answer writing and practiced using question papers from previous years.

Bihar Or Haryana: What Will He Choose Now?

After succeeding in the HPSC exam, Madan stated that his home state, an understanding of local issues, and a cultural connection motivate him to work in Haryana. Speaking to NDTV, he mentioned that he is currently undergoing training in Bihar. Deciding between working as an SDM in Bihar and returning to Haryana will be a difficult choice, one that will take time to consider.