Struggling In Math, English, Science? See How This Student Excelled Digitally

In an era where education is rapidly shifting to digital platforms, integrating technology into students' learning journeys is no longer optional-it is essential. However, for many parents, the real concern lies not in access to digital learning, but in ensuring that it is safe, structured, and genuinely effective.

The story of Karan, a student from Maharashtra, offers a clear example of how the right combination of a learning-focused device and curriculum-aligned digital content can make a meaningful difference in a child's education.

Like many students across the country, Karan struggled with Mathematics and English, two subjects that often determine a student's academic confidence and long-term progress. Gaps in conceptual understanding, limited access to personalised teaching support, and ineffective study methods had left him falling behind, worrying both his parents and teachers.

As part of a social education initiative, Karan received a dedicated learning device preloaded with the iPrep Learning App. Designed specifically for students, the device offered structured, syllabus-aligned content in both Marathi and English. It included video lessons, digital textbooks, revision notes, practice questions, and activity-based learning resources-allowing him to learn at his own pace, both at home and outside the classroom.

Over a 12-month period in 2023, Karan spent an extraordinary 1,693 hours on the device, making him the most active learner among students who received similar devices across Maharashtra. Of this, 1,671 hours were dedicated to video lessons alone. According to Karan, the ability to revisit complex topics multiple times helped him understand concepts that once felt overwhelming.

The biggest improvement was seen in Mathematics and Science, where animated explanations and interactive practice exercises made learning more engaging and less intimidating. Access to bilingual content also played a key role in strengthening his English skills, despite coming from a Marathi-medium background.



Karan's consistent effort paid off when he cleared the Class 10 board examinations on May 27, 2024, scoring 49 per cent overall. He secured 61 marks in Mathematics, 49 in Science, and 41 in English-results that were celebrated by his parents and teachers alike, many of whom had earlier feared he might drop out.



"We were unsure whether he would be able to pass Class 10. Seeing his commitment and progress now, we are extremely proud of him," one of Karan's teachers said.

His parents echoed the sentiment, noting a visible shift in his attitude towards studies. "Karan's interest in learning has increased significantly. The device with the iPrep app made learning enjoyable and effective," they said.

Karan's journey highlights how well-designed digital learning, backed by high-quality educational content and responsible technology use, can empower students rather than distract them. It reinforces the idea that in today's digital age, students do not just need access to devices-they need learning-first devices equipped with trusted, curriculum-aligned resources.

Such purpose-built learning solutions help parents:

Provide children with education-focused laptops at home and in school

Minimise risks linked to unrestricted internet access, social media, and digital distractions

Ensure access to bilingual, offline-first academic content

Maintain oversight through built-in digital safety and parental controls

This approach aligns with the broader vision of "PadhAI Ka Future", a national initiative supported by Intel in partnership with iDream Education. The campaign aims to reshape how digital devices are used in education, especially at a time when children's exposure to the internet, social media, and AI tools is growing rapidly.



The initiative aims to ensure that technology becomes a tool for academic growth-not a hurdle-helping students like Karan stay in school, build confidence, and move closer to their goals.