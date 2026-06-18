"Extensive Arrangements For Safe, Secure Exam": NTA Assures NEET Aspirants Of Fair Re-Exam On June 21

Re-NEET 2026: With only three days remaining for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured all NEET aspirants that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The NTA has confirmed that the Re-NEET 2026 will be conducted as per the schedule, urging candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement on social media.

In a social media post on X, the NTA said:

"To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you".

Highlighting that extensive arrangements have been made to conduct the NEET retest in a safe and secure manner, the NTA stated:

"The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about".

Addressing the cancellation of the NEET exam, the testing agency said that the difficult decision taken on May 3 was in the interest of the candidates. "The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA stated.

The exam body has also shared a mental-health helpline number for candidates undergoing exam stress and pressure. The post read:

"If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone. The MANAS mental-health helpline (14416) is available, and support is there for anyone who needs it. Reaching out is a sign of strength".

The NTA has requested parents, teachers, and the wider community to help the students in staying calm. "Avoid sharing unverified information. Let them walk into the examination with steady, untroubled minds," it added.

As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 will be held on June 21 across the country in 551 cities and 14 cities abroad.