Explore Top Swayam Courses For Personal And Professional Growth

Swayam portal hosts courses from Class 9 to post-graduation, accessible anytime, anywhere.

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (Swayam) delivers a wide array of online courses and certifications across various disciplines, facilitated by professors from esteemed Indian universities.

The portal facilitates the accessibility of a wide range of courses, spanning from Class 9 to post-graduation, allowing learners to engage with them anytime and anywhere. These courses, curated by top-notch educators in the country, are interactive and freely available to all. The courses on Swayam are structured into four categories: video lectures, specially crafted downloadable/ printable reading materials, self-assessment tests via quizzes, and an online discussion forum for resolving queries. To enhance the learning experience, a variety of multimedia elements and advanced pedagogy/technology are incorporated.

It functions not only as a platform for young learners to acquire new skills but also serves teachers through subject-oriented refresher courses, enhancing their knowledge base.

With over 2,150 courses and certificates taught by 1,300 educators from 135 Indian colleges, Swayam stands out by offering undergraduate students the opportunity to earn scholarly credits online.

The benefits of Swayam courses include digital connectivity, easy accessibility, curation by top Indian educators, user-friendly formats with video lectures and reading materials, affordability, and availability of certificates for all levels of learners.

Here are the top Swayam courses: