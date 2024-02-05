Explore Top Swayam Courses For Personal And Professional Growth

New Delhi:
Swayam portal hosts courses from Class 9 to post-graduation, accessible anytime, anywhere.
Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (Swayam) delivers a wide array of online courses and certifications across various disciplines, facilitated by professors from esteemed Indian universities.
The portal facilitates the accessibility of a wide range of courses, spanning from Class 9 to post-graduation, allowing learners to engage with them anytime and anywhere. These courses, curated by top-notch educators in the country, are interactive and freely available to all. The courses on Swayam are structured into four categories: video lectures, specially crafted downloadable/ printable reading materials, self-assessment tests via quizzes, and an online discussion forum for resolving queries. To enhance the learning experience, a variety of multimedia elements and advanced pedagogy/technology are incorporated.
It functions not only as a platform for young learners to acquire new skills but also serves teachers through subject-oriented refresher courses, enhancing their knowledge base.
With over 2,150 courses and certificates taught by 1,300 educators from 135 Indian colleges, Swayam stands out by offering undergraduate students the opportunity to earn scholarly credits online.
The benefits of Swayam courses include digital connectivity, easy accessibility, curation by top Indian educators, user-friendly formats with video lectures and reading materials, affordability, and availability of certificates for all levels of learners.
Here are the top Swayam courses:
- Robotics: Basics and Advanced Concepts: This 12-week course from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is tailored for PhD and master's students in electrical/mechanical engineering and computer science, as well as bachelor's degree students with a robotics elective.
- Biochemistry of Biomolecules: Offered by St Xavier's College, Kolkata, this 16-week course covers fundamental and advanced concepts of biochemistry, including proteins and enzyme kinetics.
- Certificate Course in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in Rehabilitation: This course focuses on technologies for improving the quality of life for people with disabilities and senior citizens, covering assistive technologies.
- Introduction to Peace and Conflict Management: IGNOU offers this 6-month course exploring peacebuilding theories, conflict management methods, and contemporary peace initiatives.
- Emerging Trends & Technologies in Library & Information Services (ETTLIS): Provided by IIT Delhi, this 16-week course delves into institutional repository management, digital library services, and emerging technologies.
- Advanced C++: This four-week course delves into advanced concepts of C++ programming.
- Android Mobile Application Development: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) Ahmedabad's 12-week course focuses on using Android development tools effectively.
- Animation: Banaras Hindu University offers this 15-week course on animation principles and CG modeling.
- Academic Writing: This 15-week course aims to enhance academic writing skills and research proficiency.
- Action Research in Education Technology: This 24-week course from NCERT provides knowledge and skills for integrating teaching methodologies and problem-solving in education, focusing on action research and data collection/reporting.