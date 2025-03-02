Want To Learn English? Explore These Free Courses On SWAYAM Portal

In today's competitive job market, proficiency in English is an essential skill for career growth. To help you improve your English skills, the SWAYAM Portal offers a range of free courses designed to enhance your language proficiency and boost your career prospects.

The courses available on the SWAYAM Portal cater to diverse needs and proficiency levels. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner, you'll find a course that suits your requirements.



Explore the following courses to enhance your English skills:

English In Daily Life

Improve your English communication skills for everyday situations, such as shopping, traveling, and socialising. This 15-week course will help you build confidence in using English in daily life.

English At Workplace

Develop essential English skills for professional settings, including business communication, presentations, and meetings. This 15-week course is designed to help you succeed in the workplace.

Communication Skills In English

Enhance your verbal, non-verbal, written, and business communication skills in English. This 8-week course will help you become a more effective communicator in personal and professional settings.

English Communication

Improve your listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in English for personal and professional use. This 8-week course is designed to help you become proficient in English communication.

English Language For Competitive Exams

Develop your English language proficiency for competitive exams, such as GRE, GMAT, and IELTS. This 12-week course will help you prepare for English language sections of competitive exams.

Introduction To Functional English

Learn English for specific purposes, such as workplace communication, business meetings, and presentations. This 12-week course is designed to help you develop practical English skills for professional use.

The SWAYAM Portal offers a vast array of courses, ranging from Class 9 to post-graduation, allowing learners to access them anytime and anywhere. These interactive courses, carefully curated by renowned educators, are available free of charge to all.

The courses on SWAYAM are organised into four key components: engaging video lectures, downloadable and printable reading materials, self-assessment quizzes, and online discussion forums. The discussion forums provide a platform for learners to clarify doubts and interact with peers. To further enrich the learning experience, the portal incorporates multimedia elements, cutting-edge pedagogy, and advanced technology.

With these resources, the SWAYAM Portal makes learning English accessible, interactive, and effective, helping learners build confidence and achieve their academic and professional goals.