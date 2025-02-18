5 Free Courses For Computer Science Students On SWAYAM Portal

Many students pursue traditional engineering branches like mechanical, civil, or electronics and communication. However, Computer Science engineering is rapidly gaining popularity among job seekers due to its exceptional career prospects. This field focuses on producing skilled professionals for the ever-expanding information technology and software industries. The field also demands updated knowledge. For those who want to learn from the best, SWAYAM, an online platform by the Ministry of Education, provides many free courses on Computer Science that anyone can join.

The platform also offers courses from leading institutes like IIMs and IITs in various fields, including engineering, design, artificial intelligence, and management.

Here are 5 free courses for Computer Science students on SWAYAM:

Artificial Intelligence using Prolog Programming

Candidates will gain in-depth knowledge of AI concepts and techniques and learn to implement AI solutions using Prolog.



A Basic Course in Machine Learning for All

This beginner-friendly course introduces non-engineers to core machine learning concepts in a simple and accessible way.



Data Structures using C Programming

Learners will master data structures, a crucial part of computer science and programming, using C, a popular language for implementing them.

Introduction to Cyber Security

This course will enhance awareness of cybersecurity challenges, concepts, and ethics to help learners become responsible cyber citizens.



Linux Operating System

Candidates will learn to use Linux commands to manage files, directories, processes, and more, using Ubuntu version 10.04 and above.

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy-access, equity, and quality. It aims to provide the best teaching and learning resources to all, including the underprivileged.

The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era and are not fully integrated into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester, either in Computer-Based Mode (CBT) or a hybrid mode combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen formats.