Computer Science Among Majors With Highest Unemployment In US

Computer science has been one of the most popular college majors in recent years. Many students choose it believing it offers strong job prospects and high salaries. However, recent data reveals a different story in the United States: many graduates are struggling to find jobs in the field.

According to a report by Newsweek, based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, computer science ranks seventh among undergraduate majors with the highest unemployment rate-currently at 6.1 percent. This places it just behind other majors like physics (7.8 percent) and anthropology (9.4 percent).

Closely related fields, such as computer engineering, are also facing challenges. It shows an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent, raising concerns about the actual demand for tech graduates in today's job market.

In contrast, majors such as nutrition sciences, construction services, and civil engineering have some of the lowest unemployment rates, ranging between 1 percent and as low as 0.4 percent.

The report also noted that unemployment among recent graduates more broadly is increasing, with the number of Gen Z households receiving unemployment benefits rising by 32 percent year over year as of February.

HR consultant Bryan Driscoll told Newsweek that many students are given unrealistic expectations about what a computer science degree guarantees. He pointed out that despite working hard and choosing a "top" major, many graduates face tough competition, limited opportunities, and growing student debt. He added that in the current market, a candidate's background or university name often outweighs their actual skills.

This trend highlights a growing gap between the perceived and actual value of some degrees, urging students and educators to reassess career guidance and expectations in today's evolving job market.