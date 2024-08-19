Explained: UPSC To Introduce AI-Based CCTV Surveillance To Prevent Cheating

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to implement facial recognition and AI-based CCTV surveillance to curb cheating and impersonation in its examinations, as reported by PTI.



The UPSC has recently issued a tender, inviting bids from experienced public sector undertakings to develop two technological solutions: "Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication (or digital fingerprint capturing) with facial recognition of candidates and QR code scanning of e-admit cards," and a "live AI-based CCTV surveillance service," both to be utilised during the examination process.



Live AI-Based CCTV Surveillance Service



To ensure a secure and transparent examination process, the UPSC has decided to install CCTV cameras and video surveillance systems with recording and live broadcasting capabilities at all examination centers across the country. This will enable real-time monitoring of candidates and examination personnel, thereby maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process.



1 CCTV Camera For 24 Candidates



As per the tender document, the UPSC requires the service provider to install a sufficient number of high-quality color CCTV cameras in each examination venue, including:

At least one CCTV camera per classroom, with a minimum of one camera for every 24 candidates

Cameras at all entry and exit gates

Cameras in the control room, where sensitive examination materials will be stored, opened, and packed before and after the examination



AI-Powered Video Surveillance



The AI-powered video surveillance system will be equipped to generate instant alerts in the following cases:

Any unauthorized movement is detected at entry/exit gates during the examination

Classroom furniture is not arranged according to specifications

There is camera malfunction or tampering (e.g., offline, masked, or black screen)

There is suspicious movement in classrooms an hour before or after the exam

There is invigilator inactivity or failure to move after a specified time



The system should also detect and alert authorities to potential incidents of cheating, unfair practices, or invigilator absence, enabling swift action to maintain the integrity of the examination process.



This decision comes amid controversies surrounding trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The UPSC has issued a notice to cancel the selection of Puja Khedkar, who is being investigated for allegedly lying about visual and mental disabilities and faking her identity (including changing the names of her parents) to clear the Civil Services entrance exam. Investigations are being conducted to verify several claims, including her physical disability and her OBC (Other Backward Class) status.