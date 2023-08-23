Exam On Demand, Choice Of Course: 5 Points On New Education Rules

One of the major highlights is the provision to hold board exams at least twice a year. The ministry said that students can appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for, adding that they will also be allowed to retain the best score.

The board exam will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

As per the new framework, the choice of subjects in Classes 11 and 12 (Plus 2) will not be restricted to streams, students will get the flexibility to choose.

The ministry also said that in due course of time, school boards will be provided with capacities to develop capacities for "on demand" exams.