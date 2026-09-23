Equality Fund Journalism Fellowship 2026: Applications Open With Rs 2.72 Lakh Stipend

The Equality Fund has invited applications for its Journalism Fellowship 2026, which will support journalists from eligible Global South countries. The fellowship will provide financial support to selected journalists to work on reporting projects.

Up to five journalists will be selected for the fellowship. Each selected fellow will receive CAD 4,000, or approximately Rs 2.72 lakh, as a stipend. They can also receive up to CAD 500 for reporting expenses.

The fellowship will run from January to September 2027. Fellows will have six months for the programme, followed by three additional months to complete and publish their stories.

What Will Fellows Report On?

The fellowship will support reporting on local solutions to global crises, with a focus on gender. Suggested areas include climate change, gender-based violence, human rights, democracy, economic inequality, war and conflict.

Applicants can submit proposals for stories in text, digital, video or audio formats.

Who Can Apply?

The fellowship is open to full-time and freelance journalists who are based in and report on communities in ODA-eligible countries.

Applicants must have at least three years of journalism experience and submit three samples of their previous work. They must also be fluent in English and have a bank account that can receive international wire transfers.

The organisers have encouraged women, non-binary and transgender journalists to apply.

Direct link to apply here

Application Deadline

Eligible journalists can submit their applications until November 8, 2026, at 11 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The fellowship is organised by the Equality Fund in partnership with the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression and African Women in Media.

Applicants should check the official guidelines for the complete eligibility criteria and application process before applying.