Advertisement

Empaneled Hospitals For Providing Skill Lab Training To NBEMS Trainees

NBEMS trainees who are attending these Skill Lab courses have to bear all the cost.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Empaneled Hospitals For Providing Skill Lab Training To NBEMS Trainees
The list of the medical colleges can be checked on the official website of NBEMS.
New Delhi:

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released a list of institutes/ hospitals that have been assigned to provide skill lab training to medical trainees. The Skill Lab will offer the courses/programme at discounted prices for NBEMS trainees.

The official notification by NBEMS reads, "In its endeavor to upgrade and enhance the skills of NBEMS trainee, NBEMS has empaneled the institutes/hospitals to provide the skill lab training in various courses. NBEMS trainees are encouraged to utilise the skill lab to enhance their clinical skills as per their course curriculum and availability of suitable Skill lab courses at these institutes."

The list of the medical colleges assigned can be checked on the official website of the NBEMS. 

NBEMS trainees who are attending these Skill Lab courses/programme have to bear all the cost at their level only. NBEMS will not be responsible for the cost proposed by the skill labs.

NBEMS also added that it will not be responsible or interfere in any dispute arising between the applicant candidate and Skill lab.

The skill labs have been setup at hospitals in the following cities: 

  • Pune, Maharashtra
  • Trivandrum, Kerala
  • Nerul Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh
  • Aurangabad, Maharashtra
  • Wardha, Maharashtra
  • Chennai, Tamil Nadu
  • Nadiad, Gujarat
  • Mysore, Karnataka

In case of any query related to Skill Lab courses/programmes, aspirants can contact the concerned lab. NBEMS will not entertain such queries related to availability of Skill lab courses, Skill lab fees, etc. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NBEMS, Medical Trainees, NMC
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NMC Issues Notification For Inclusion Of New Post Graduate Medical Qualification
Empaneled Hospitals For Providing Skill Lab Training To NBEMS Trainees
UGC NET 2024: Provisional Answer Key Released For August 27- September 5 Exam
Next Article
UGC NET 2024: Provisional Answer Key Released For August 27- September 5 Exam
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com