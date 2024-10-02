Empaneled Hospitals For Providing Skill Lab Training To NBEMS Trainees

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released a list of institutes/ hospitals that have been assigned to provide skill lab training to medical trainees. The Skill Lab will offer the courses/programme at discounted prices for NBEMS trainees.

The official notification by NBEMS reads, "In its endeavor to upgrade and enhance the skills of NBEMS trainee, NBEMS has empaneled the institutes/hospitals to provide the skill lab training in various courses. NBEMS trainees are encouraged to utilise the skill lab to enhance their clinical skills as per their course curriculum and availability of suitable Skill lab courses at these institutes."

The list of the medical colleges assigned can be checked on the official website of the NBEMS.

NBEMS trainees who are attending these Skill Lab courses/programme have to bear all the cost at their level only. NBEMS will not be responsible for the cost proposed by the skill labs.

NBEMS also added that it will not be responsible or interfere in any dispute arising between the applicant candidate and Skill lab.

The skill labs have been setup at hospitals in the following cities:

Pune, Maharashtra

Trivandrum, Kerala

Nerul Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Wardha, Maharashtra

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Nadiad, Gujarat

Mysore, Karnataka

In case of any query related to Skill Lab courses/programmes, aspirants can contact the concerned lab. NBEMS will not entertain such queries related to availability of Skill lab courses, Skill lab fees, etc.