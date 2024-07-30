Education Ministry's Indian Knowledge Systems Division Releases Books, Lecture Notes

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Ministry of Education released several important publications at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2024.

Among the releases was a compilation of lecture notes from the Faculty Training Program for Master Trainers in IKS. This program, conducted in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), took place over the past year in three stages. The book includes topics such as IKS elements and principles, philosophical foundations, methods like Tantrayukti, and subject-specific content including Chemistry, Agriculture, Ayurveda, Mathematics, Nitishastra, Panchantra, and IPR in IKS, featuring contributions from 12 IKS scholars.

Another notable release is "Kautilya's Arthashastra: Timeless Strategies for Modern Governance," authored by Vinayak Rajat Bhat, Associate Professor at Chanakya University, and Tejusvi Shukla, Former Research Associate at Chanakya University. This book offers an interpretation of Kauṭilya's work on statecraft, including contemporary examples and real-world applications.

"Marma Kannadi: Decoding the Human Body the Siddha Way," authored by Gurukkal Dr. S. Mahesh, explores the teachings of sage Agasthya on marmas, the power centers in the human body. It provides insights into Siddha medicine, Kalaripayattu, and Varmakalai.

Additionally, the book "Shodha Vijaya" focuses on southern dynasties with an emphasis on the Vijayanagara Karnata Kingdom. It includes research articles on topics ranging from theatre and dance to ancient scriptures.

A report on the state of the Indian Knowledge Systems and Heritage (IKS & H) Industry by professor Mohan Raghavan from IIT Hyderabad was also presented. It projects the IKS & H industry to potentially become a trillion-dollar sector within the next decade, highlighting growth potential in areas such as Culinary, Textiles, Tourism, and Ayurveda.

The ABSS 2024 highlights the significance of Indian Knowledge Systems and their contemporary relevance. The first ABSS event was held in July 2022 in Varanasi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The event aims to facilitate the effective implementation of NEP 2020, strengthen links among higher educational institutions, and address challenges faced by higher education institutions.