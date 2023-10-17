Education Ministry To Launch Portal And Special Courses On Chandrayaan-3

Apna Chandrayaan

After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 space mission, education ministry has now decided to introduce a portal and courses on the same. The ministry will start special course modules on Chandrayaan and launch an education website 'Apna Chandrayaan'.

The launch will take place on Tuesday (October 17). In an official notification, the ministry has asked all the higher education institutions to promote the portal and publicise the special course modules among the students and teachers. The educational institutions have been asked to encourage all students to enroll in these special courses.

In an earlier move, the University Grants Commission had asked the educational institutions to conduct registration process for Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz for the students. The quiz has been launched to allow participants to test their knowledge about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and space science in general. The quiz aims to engage and make people aware about the country's space exploration efforts and to inspire the students to learn more about space initiatives. Interested candidates can register for the same till October 31, 2023 on the official website.

The Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz is being hosted by MyGov in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The quiz consists of multiple-choice questions related to space science, Chandrayaan-3 mission and general knowledge about space exploration. Each question has four options and students need to select the correct one. A participant will be given 10 questions to get answered in 300 seconds.