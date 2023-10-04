Education Ministry Releases Guidelines To Prevent Self-Harm By Students

The guidelines recommend measures like locking empty classrooms, lighting up dark corridors.

In a significant development, the Education Ministry released draft guidelines on Tuesday aimed at promoting sensitivity, empathy, and assistance in cases where students engage in self-harming behaviour. The draft guidelines are referred to as UMMEED - Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathize, Empower, and Develop. They come at a time when there have been several instances of suicides among engineering and medical aspirants in the coaching hub of Kota this year.

The measures outlined in the guidelines include the establishment of a School Wellness Team (SWT), the identification of students displaying warning signs or at risk of self-harm, immediate response to situations involving students at risk, and providing them with necessary support.

Guided by the principle that "Every Child Matters," the guidelines emphasise the importance of building strong partnerships among schools, parents, and the community to create societal support as a critical strategy for preventing suicide and reducing the stigma associated with suicidal behavior.

Furthermore, the draft suggests discarding harmful notions, such as comparing oneself to peers, viewing failure as permanent, and measuring success solely based on academic performance. It also recommends practical measures like securing empty classrooms, improving lighting in dark corridors, and maintaining gardens and overgrown grassy areas.

"The SWT will also play an important role in implementation of school activities directed towards creating awareness about mental well-being, leading towards suicide prevention. However, SWT alone will not suffice in a school's efforts towards prevention of suicide and would require the support of all stakeholders," it adds.

The draft recommends that the School Wellness Team (SWT) should be periodically restructured based on the school's available resources. This restructuring would enable all school stakeholders to participate in enhancing awareness and capacity-building.

"Additionally, it is important for the school to review the effectiveness of SWT and its functioning on an annual basis," it says.