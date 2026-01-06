Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 55 New Books On Literary Works, Classical Languages

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced the release of 55 new books, including 41 literary works, 13 titles on classical languages, and a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the Tirukkural, brought out by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).

The Tirukkural, a Tamil classical text authored by poet Thiruvalluvar, is a collection of couplets dealing with ethics, political and economic life, and love.

Pradhan said the literary works in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Sign Language reflect a larger national effort to place India's linguistic heritage at the centre of education, research and cultural pride.

“Delighted to release 55 scholarly volumes in classical Indian languages, including the interpretation of Tirukkural in Sign Language. These works are part of our broader national mission to strengthen India's linguistic heritage in education, research and cultural consciousness,” Pradhan said in a post on X.com.

Delighted to release 55 scholarly volumes in classical Indian languages, including interpretation of Tirukkural in Sign Language. These literary works in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Sign Language is a part of our larger national effort to place India's linguistic… pic.twitter.com/2XEhOuj0WC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 6, 2026

He further emphasised that Indian languages serve as a unifying force and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that all Indian languages are national languages.

Highlighting the government's focus on preserving literary traditions, the minister said "We are working towards popularising and preserving India's literary heritage. Indian languages are medium of expression and the government is committed towards these languages."

Earlier, on Monday, Pradhan released a book compiling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day addresses delivered from the Red Fort between 2014 and 2025, translated into Urdu.

The publication has been brought out by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education tasked with promoting, preserving and propagating the Urdu language across the country.