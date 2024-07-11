Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Eastern India's 1st University For students With disabilities To be Opened In Ranchi: Minister

Disability-friendly university in Ranchi: The education department also proposed a 'Navothan Scholarship Scheme', under which the government will reimburse the full course fee of meritorious orphan and physically challenged students of the state.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Eastern India's 1st University For students With disabilities To be Opened In Ranchi: Minister
Higher and technical education minister Champai Soren directed officials to prepare a proposal.

The Jharkhand government is working on a plan to open eastern India's first university for physically challenged students in the state, a minister said on Thursday.

The proposed university will offer education according to the needs of students with disabilities, he said.

Higher and technical education minister Champai Soren directed officials to prepare a proposal to open the university for physically challenged students in Ranchi.

Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, also held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the work progress of his department.

"There will be arrangements for special courses and educational equipment for students with disabilities. They will be provided education according to their needs," Soren said in an official communique.

The department also proposed a 'Navothan Scholarship Scheme', under which the government will reimburse the full course fee (up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh per year) of meritorious orphan and physically challenged students of the state, the statement said.

Besides, these students will be given assistance of Rs 48,000 per year for lodging and food arrangements.

The proposal to open new universities in Giridih, Sahebganj, Deoghar, Khunti, Gumla and Jamshedpur was discussed in detail during the meeting, it said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Disability-Friendly University, Ranchi, Jharkhand News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Cotton Corporation Of India Releases Admit Card For Recruitment Exam, Check Details
Eastern India's 1st University For students With disabilities To be Opened In Ranchi: Minister
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;