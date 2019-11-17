Dushyant Chautala urges MHRD to include ''climate change, sustainability'' in school curriculum

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged the Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to include climate change and sustainability as subjects in the education curriculum.

"Keeping in view the fact that climate change is one of the major challenges being faced by developing countries including us, which has severe impact on the health of every citizen, therefore climate change and sustainability classes as a part of curriculum in education policy should be introduced throughout the country," a press note by Mr Chautala on Saturday read.

In the letter, giving the example of Italy, the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, said it has become the first country to include compulsory classes on climate change and sustainability in its curriculum.

He also raised concern over the issue of the increasing pollution in the national capital region (NCR) region "which had converted the whole region as gas chamber" (sic), in the letter written to the Union Minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.