There Must Be A 'New Normal': DU's Second Coronavirus Advisory

DU's second advisory on Coronavirus says that there needs to be a 'new normal' now

Delhi University has released a second advisory amid the coronavirus crisis. The University says that in the crisis 'different trends in different regions and even within the regions' have been observed. While the lockdown and social distancing measures have suppressed transmission, the virus still remains a danger with a majority population susceptible to it.

University registers the frustration of people who have been at home for weeks and wish to return to their normal lives because their lives and livelihood are at stake.

"But, we can't go back to the way things were. There must be a "New Normal," i.e., healthier, safer, and better prepared," says Delhi University.

The University has reiterated the measures it has advocated since the beginning of the pandemic. It lists out six central strategies to halt the spread of the virus:

i) identify every case

ii) isolate every case

iii) test every case

iv) care for every case

v) trace the contacts, and

vi) quarantine every contact whilst constantly monitoring the effectiveness of the measures in place.

The University says that it is vital to 'educate, engage, and empower' people by seeking their full participation.

The University says that it stands in solidarity with COVID-19 patients and will stand with all.

In light of the World Immunization Week (April 24-30, 2020), the University recommends that while a vaccine for COVID-19 is being researched, it is important to continue routine immunization of children in essential service delivery as well as adult vaccines such as Influenza for groups which are most at risk.

"If Immunization services are suspended, urgent catch up Vaccination should be re-scheduled as soon as possible, prioritizing those most at risk. There are increasing concerns about the resurgence of Measles and Poliomyelitis, especially if Vaccination rates fall due to delay or suspension of scheduled Immunization activities as a result of COVID-19."

