DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

DU UG Admission 2024: The University of Delhi has released the third seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Applicants who have applied for admission to DU can access the list on the university's official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Third Allotment 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the Round 3 CSAS result under the "UG Admission 2024-2025" section

Enter your login credentials, such as the CUET Application Number and password

Check the result displayed on the screen

A "freeze" or "upgrade" option will be provided in the candidate's result

The cutoffs and ranks for this round will be independent of those from previous rounds, and no grievances related to these will be addressed.

DU UG Third Allotment 2024: Required Documents For Admission

Candidates will need the following documents for admission and the counselling process:

CUET UG 2024 scorecard

Class 12 certificate and marksheet

Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification)

Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD), if applicable

Passport-size photographs

Provisional certificate (from the last attended school)

Character certificate (from the last attended institution)

Address proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

Delhi University will be offering admission to approximately 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges, departments, and centres for this academic year. The admissions process will cover 1,559 different program and college combinations.