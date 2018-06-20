What Are Your Other Options If You Don't Make It To The Cut-Off Lists There is no need to despair, as students can build successful careers without DU or MU too.

Share EMAIL PRINT DU, MU Cut-Off: Which Are Your Other Options If You Don't Make It To Cut-Off List New Delhi: has announced the cut-off list for its undergraduate merit-based courses recently and this year's cut-off is also steep like always. This is the season of college admission and most merit based admission needs higher marks. "The pressure to score good marks in boards can sometimes take a toll on students. While scoring well in board examination can boost confidence, not scoring as per expectations can be demoralizing," says Prateek Bhargava, CEO and founder of Mindler.



has also released the first cut off and merit list for admission to first year degree courses.



"However", according to Mr. Bhargava, "there is no need to despair, as students can build successful careers without DU or MU too. There are highly lucrative careers that do not depend on your board result but on your interest, inclination, skills and aptitude".



He has suggested these career options and courses for you:



Management



BBA, BMS and BBM are courses comprising of subjects like Finance, Marketing, Sales, etc., which help a student experience the platforms of advertising, human resources, etc. together.



Journalism and Mass Communication



Mass communication is an umbrella degree for all media and journalism related fields. It provides space for people with eye for detail, an inquisitive mind and a box full of ideas.



Graphic Design



A Graphic Designer creates logos and illustrations for brands. They also work in areas of UI/UX, advertising, publishing, etc. One needs to be creative to excel in this field.



Ethical hacking



Ethical Hackers are the soldiers of the digital world who protect important information from being attacked and harmed. Knowledge of technology and coding skills go hand in hand.



Film-making



A Film Maker transforms abstract emotions and themes onto the live screen. They focus on aspects such as storytelling, direction and screenplay to win viewers' hearts.



"I hope now you are at ease now knowing that there are many alternative career options to explore. Once you enter professional life, your marks and college tag start carrying less and less weightage. Ultimately, it's your skills and knowledge that will speak of your calibre. So, don't let low scores and not meeting cut-offs affect you too much. Dust yourself off and get back in the game!," he said.



