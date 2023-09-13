Delhi University NCWEB 4th Cut-Off List For Academic Year 2023-2024 Released

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off List 2023-24: Only women candidates are eligible for admission under NCWEB.

The Delhi University (DU) has released its fourth cut-off list for admission to BA and BCom courses under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for 2023. Starting today (September 13), online admissions are open for interested candidates.



Applicants seeking admission can review the cut-off percentages and find the designated teaching centers by visiting the official documents available on the university's website.



The cut-off list has been issued for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories.



For the fourth round of admission to the BCom course, the DU NCWEB has set the cut-off at 83 per cent for Miranda House College and 82 per cent for Hansraj College, exclusively for candidates falling under the General category. It is important to note that only women candidates are eligible for admission under the NCWEB. The detailed cut-off list is accessible in PDF format for both BA and BCom programmes.

Steps to download the DU NCWEB special cut-off list for 2023:

Visit the official website at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 4th cut-off list 2023-2024 for NCWEB.

A new PDF will appear on your screen.

Check the cut-off list for BA and BCom programmes.

Download the PDF and retain a hard copy for future reference.

The Delhi University, established in 1922, underwent a significant transformation in 1943 with an amendment to the Delhi University Act. This amendment paved the way for women students to participate in examinations with specialized coaching, all without the requirement of attending regular classes. The development led to the creation of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).



Enrollment in the NCWEB is exclusively open to women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Board conducts classes on either Saturdays or Sundays, as well as during academic breaks within the Delhi University calendar, totaling 50 teaching days annually.



Classes take place from 8.30am to 4pm at the Undergraduate centers, comprising six periods in a day. The NCWEB extends financial assistance and offers a book loan facility to support needy students throughout the academic year.