DU Executive Council Approves Semester System For SOL, NCWEB

Delhi University's Executive Council Approves Semester System For SOL, NCWEB

Delhi University's executive council on Saturday approved the semester system of examination for School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) from the current academic session, officials said.

Some members dissented against the move, saying that it is being done in a hurried manner as classes have begun and the study material has already been handed over.

After the introduction of semester system under the choice based credit system (CBCS) scheme in NCWEB for undergraduate students, the semester examination shall be conducted at par with the regular students and all teaching centres of NCWEB shall be the examination centre for its students, the officials said.

The date sheet for the semester examination of undergraduate students of NCWEB shall be released by the examination wing as per the practice of annual examinations, they said.

The notifications for schedule of examinations and filing of examination forms for semester students of NCWEB shall be at par with the regular semester students.

The semester examinations for all three undergraduate honours programmes available in SOL shall be conducted along with regular examinations as per the existing practice for conducting the examination of SOL in annual mode, the officials said.

The schedule of examinations shall be at par with the regular examinations so that additional workload for preparing the question papers can be avoided, they said. The evaluation for honours courses of SOL shall be undertaken by the Central Evaluation Centres made by examination wing for regular mode of examinations as per the existing practice at present since the number in the honours stream in SOL is limited.

To conduct the non-honours semester examination of all undergraduate programme shall be the responsibility of SOL. However, some members said that the decision was taken in a hurry and will affect almost 1.5 lakh students of SOL who had enrolled for programmes in annual mode. They will be caught unaware with the move, the members said.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures held only on weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enroll themselves with the NCWEB.

