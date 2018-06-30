Delhi University 3rd Cut Off List: 97.50% For Economics At Hindu, LSR; Check Other Cut Off Details

Delhi University (DU) released the third cut off list yesterday in the late evening. After the second list, close to 25,000 seats were vacant out of 56,000. The new list has brought mixed responses from students. While B.A. Economics is still a dream for many, seats have been filled up in many popular colleges for the course. Hindu and Lady Shri Ram College have set the highest cut off for B.A. Economics (H) in the third list. Last year, at Lady Shri Ram, B.A. Economics (H) seats were filled up after the second cut off list. The varsity will release the next cut off list on July 6, 2018.
Admission to B.A. Political Science (H) has been closed for general category at Kirori Mal College, LSR, Hindu, Miranda House, Sri Venketeswara College. In the third list, Ramjas College has kept the highest cut off for the course at 95.75%.
For B.Com (H), admission has been closed at Kirori Mal College, LSR, Ramjas and SRCC. The highest cut off has been set by Hindu College (97%).
For B.Sc. courses, admission is open for many courses. The highest cut off marks for B.Sc. Statistics (H) in the third list is 97% at LSR followed by B.Sc. Physics (H), B.Sc. Mathematics (H), B.Sc. Computer Science (H) and B.Sc. Chemistry (H) at Hans Raj College.
B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is still out of reach for science aspirants who have scored below 90% in 10+2. Bharati College, Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Sikh Minority(SM) are two of the few colleges where the course is available for admission; the cut off is 88%.
List of colleges where seats are available for popular courses:
B.A (Hons) Economics
- College of Vocational Studies, Deshbandhu
- College, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College
- Hans Raj College, Hindu College
- Indraprastha College for Women
- Janki Devi Memorial College
- Kalindi College
- Kamala Nehru College
- Kirori Mal College
- LSR
- Miranda House
- Motilal Nehru College
- PGDAV College
- Rajdhani College
- Ramanujan College
- Ramjas College
- Satyawati College (Evening)
- Shivaji College
- Shyam Lal College
- Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
- Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
- Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
- SGTB Khalsa
- Zakir Husain Delhi College
B.A (Hons) English
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
- College of Vocational Studies
- Daulat Ram College
- Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
- Deshbandhu College
- Dyal Singh College (Evening)
- Gargi College
- Hans Raj College
- Hindu College
- Indraprastha College for Women
- Janki Devi Memorial College
- Kamla Nehru College
- Kirori Mal College
- LSR
- Lakshmibai College
- Maharaja Agrasen College
- Maitreyi College
- Miranda House
- Motilal Nehru College
- PGDAV College
- Ram Lal Anand College
- Ramjas College
- Satyawati College
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
- Shyam Lal College
- Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
- Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
- SGTB Khalsa College
- Sri Venketeswara College
- Swami Shardhanand College
- Vivekananda College
- Zakir Husain Delhi College
B.A (Hons) History
- College of Vocational Studies
- Daulat Ram College
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
- Deshbandhu College
- Janki Devi Memorial College
- Kirori Mal College
- Motilal Nehru College
- PGDAV College
- Rajdhani College
- Ram Lal Anand
- Ramjas College
- Shyam Lal College
- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
- SGTB Khalsa College
- Sri Venketeswara College
- Swami Shardhanand College
- Vivekananda College
B.A (Hons) Political Science
- Daulat Ram College
- Deshbandhu College
- Dyal Singh College (Evening)
- Gargi College
- Indraprastha College for Women
- Janki Devi Memorial College
- Kamla Nehru College
- Lakshmibai, Maharaja Agrasen
- Maitreyi College
- Motilal Nehru College
- PGDAV College
- Ram Lal Anand College
- Rajdhani College
- Ramjas College
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
- Shivaji College
- Shyam Lal College
- Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
- SGTB Khalsa College
- Sri Venketeswara College
- Zakir Husain Delhi College
B.Com (Hons)
- Acharya Narendra Dev College
- Aditi Mahavidyalaya
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
- Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
- Deshbandhu College
- Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
- Dyal Singh College
- Gargi College
- Hans Raj College
- Hindu College
- Indraprastha College for Women
- Janki Devi Memorial College
- Kalindi College
- Kamla Nehru College
- Keshav Mahavidyalaya
- Lakshmibai College
- Maharaja Agrasen College
- Mata Sundri College for Women
- Motilal Nehru College
- PGDAV College
- Rajdhani College
- Ram Lal Anand College
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
- Satyawati College
- Shivaji College
- Shyam Lal College
- Sri Aurobindo College (Day) College
- Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
- Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
- SGTB Khalsa College
- Sri Venketeswara College
- Zakir Husain Delhi College
- Swami Shardhanand College
- Vivekananda College