Delhi University Admission Process Begins, Classes From August 16

Delhi University today kick-started the admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 by launching a portal for registration.

The classes for the upcoming academic session are likely to start on August 16, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced. This is likely to bring the academic calendar, which has been disrupted for the last three years due to the Covid pandemic, back on track.

Mr Singh launched the Common Seat Allocation System portal for registration.

Like the last year, admissions are based on the merit score in Common University Entrance Test.

"The University has now launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG) -2023) document that elaborates on the procedures that will be adopted for admissions. Admission to all these programmes and colleges is based on the merit score obtained from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)- 2023," the varsity said in the statement.

The registration fees are Rs 250/- for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, while it is Rs 100 for SC/ST/ and PwBD candidates.

The university offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 B.A. programme combinations through its 68 colleges, Vice Chancellor Singh announced.

There are close to 71,000 seats offered in the colleges. About 1,550 unique programmes and other college combinations are offered by the University of Delhi.

Singh also announced that the three new B. Tech programmes have also been introduced this year, with students to be admitted based on their JEE Mains 2023 score.

Singh said that so far, B.Com (Hons) has emerged as the most sought-after UG course with around 1.3 lakh students showing their interest in it during CUET UG, followed by B.Com (Pass) with 1.26 lakh students expressing their interest in the course.

MA (Political Science) is the most sought-after PG course.

The CSAS (UG) registration is divided into two phases. The first phase, launched on Wednesday, is a registration process wherein the candidates will have to fill in their personal details and academic scores obtained in Class XII.

The second phase of the CSAS (UG) process will commence with the declaration of the CUET (UG) results in the second week of July. To participate in the second phase, the candidates will have to log in to their CSAS dashboard and complete the Preference-Filling.

Along with this, he also launched the portal of undergraduate admissions of the School of Open Learning (SOL) and NCWEB.

From the academic year 2023-24, admission to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in the College of Art will also be made through the CSAS platform of the University.

The eligibility for this program includes scores obtained in CUET and a Practical-based test to be conducted by the College of Art. Delhi University Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said that the University has taken umpteen steps to make the CSAS portal student-friendly. "A provision to seek clarification, if any, has been incorporated into the system through which the Colleges can interact with the candidates. During the online approval process, if a college wishes to seek more clarity/information from the candidate, it may raise a query to the Candidate," she said.

The University of Delhi has identified 26 Games/Sports under its Sports Supernumerary Quota and 14 categories (including NSS and NCC) under the Extra Curricular Activities supernumerary quota.

It has been decided that 5 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the College shall be allocated for ECA and Sports supernumerary quota. The College can allocate between 1 per cent to 4 per cent to ECA and Sports, subject to a maximum of 5 percent intake of the College, Singh said. "In addition, not more than 20 per cent seats of the earmarked seats of the quota shall be allocated to a single program," the VC added.

Besides undergraduate programmes, the vice chancellor announced admission to postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes.

The varsity will take admission into 77 Postgraduate programs in 58 Departments/ Centres of the varsity. With a sanctioned intake of 13500 seats (including NCWEB), it has been decided that admission to all Postgraduate programs is based on the scores obtained through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate admissions, conducted by NTA.

This year, admission to the Masters in Respiratory Therapy of the Faculty of Medical Science has also been added to the pool of programs wherein admissions will be done through CUET(PG) merit scores.

In the varsity, Ph.D. is offered in 51 Programs among various Departments and Centres.

For admission to the Ph.D. programs of the University, the candidates will have to appear either in a national-based test such as UGC-NET/CSIR-NET/ similar test or should appear in CUET(PhD.).

Interview, however, is mandatory for all Candidates.

From the academic year 2023-24, the Ph.D. registration portal shall be opened more than one time (2-3 times) in an academic year to enable the candidates who get eligible on the basis of qualifying UGC-NET (including JRF)/ UGC-CSIR NET.



