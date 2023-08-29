Delhi University Undergraduate Admissions 2023: Registrations For Round 1 Begin

The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.

The University of Delhi announced on Monday the schedule for the spot admission round of undergraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24.

Those students who want to secure a place at the central university can complete their registration on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the registration procedure for the DU-UG spot round 2023 will kick off today, August 29, starting at 5 p.m.

In a news release, the university has outlined seven important points related to the spot admission process.

1:The university will display the vacant seats.

2: Candidates who have applied for CSAS (UG)-2023 and are not admitted to any college on the date and time of the declaration of vacant seats for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I can participate.

3. On the announcement of Spot Admission Round I, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

4. To be considered in Spot Admission Round-I, the candidate will have to opt for Spot Admission Round-I through his or her dashboard.

5. The desirous candidate will be able to choose any or all programmes in as many colleges as he or she wishes to, subject to the availability of seats.

6. It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Admission Round I. Failure to accept the allocated seat in Spot Admission Round 1 will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD.

7. There will be no option to 'Upgrade' or 'Withdraw' during the Spot Admission Round-I. The seat allocation in Spot Admission Round-I will be final.

Candidates who opt for an upgrade in any of the supernumerary quotas will be considered for an upgrade in that particular supernumerary quota only.

The schedule for Sports II will be announced later.

The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.