DU Asks Name Suggestions For New Proposed Women's College

Delhi University has proposed to establish a women's college at Fatehpur Beri village in Delhi. The university has set up a committee to suggest a name for the proposed college. The committee, in its meeting held on March 11, has decided to invite suggestions from general public regarding the name of the college.

Suggestions are invited from general public to suggest a suitable name for the proposed women's college. Suggestions may be sent to namkaran@du.ac.in within 15 days, the university has said in a notification that has been released on its official website, du.ac.in.

The college will be established on the 40 bigha land recently allotted by the government of NCT of Delhi, the university said.

The women's college would largely cater to the women from rural areas of the outskirts of Delhi and NCR.

On other hand, DU has suspended classroom teaching till March 31. The university has decided to arrange students' education material through its website. The move is aimed to bring down footfall on the university campus to avoid spreading of the Corona virus.

