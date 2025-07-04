DU Admissions 2025: What Is Timeline? When To Expect Cutoffs? Other Useful Info

DU Admissions 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2025 results, and the University of Delhi has already launched Phase 1 of its undergraduate admission process for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2025 can now begin the admission process by registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

In Phase 1, students must complete registration and pay the application fee. The next phase-where students will submit their college and course preferences-will begin shortly after.

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 3, 2025.

Key Highlights Of DU UG Admissions 2025



• Total Seats: 71,624

• Undergraduate Programmes: 79 courses and 183 BA combinations

• Number of Colleges: 69

• Admission Basis: CUET UG 2025 scores only

• Application Portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Understanding the DU Admission Process

Delhi University's admission process is carried out through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). It involves multiple phases:

• In Phase 1, candidates must register using their CUET application number, submit personal and academic details, and pay the fee.

• In Phase 2, students can select their preferred colleges and courses based on their CUET scores.

• DU then releases multiple allocation rounds depending on CUET scores, seat availability, categories, and preferences.

• If a student is offered a seat, they must accept it, verify documents, and pay the admission fee to confirm enrollment.

• Only candidates completing all steps within deadlines will be considered for final admission.

Steps To Apply via CSAS Portal

1. Visit ugadmission.uod.ac.in

2. Click on "CSAS UG 2025"

3. Log in using your CUET 2025 application number and password

4. Enter personal and academic details

5. Upload necessary documents (if applicable)

6. Review your CUET scores (auto-fetched from NTA)

7. Submit the application and pay the registration fee

Verify all details carefully before proceeding to Phase 2.

DU Admissions 2025: Important Dates and Timeline

• CUET UG 2025 Result: Declared

• CSAS Phase 1 (Registration): Ongoing

• CSAS Phase 2 (Preference Selection): Expected to begin soon

• Further Allocation Rounds: Will continue based on availability of seats

When To Expect DU Cut-Offs For 2025

Following the declaration of CUET UG 2025 results, Delhi University is expected to release the first round of cut-offs in the second week of July 2025. These cut-offs will be based on CUET scores and will vary by college, course, and category.

Subsequent cut-off lists and seat allocation rounds will be announced in a rolling manner, depending on seat availability and student confirmations. Students are advised to regularly check the official CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in for updates on exact release dates and deadlines.

