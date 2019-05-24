Delhi University (DU) Yet To Confirm Undergraduate Admission Date

DU Admission 2019 Date Update

Delhi University's (DU) undergraduate admission is yet to begin. While the varsity is yet to confirm an exact date for the undergraduate admission, reports have quoted Rajeev Gupta, in charge, the standing committee on DU admissions, saying that the University will begin the admission process latest by May 27. NDTV is yet to ascertain the exact schedule for DU UG admission. Meanwhile, students are suggested to monitor the official website for updates in this regard. The admission process will be online and registrations can be done at the official portal of the university at du.ac.in.

B.A. (Honours) in Humanities, B.A (Pass), B.A Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA- Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelors of Elementary Education, B.Sc (Honours) in Science stream, Bachelor of Science (in Physical Education, Health Education, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication are few popular courses on offer in Delhi University.

A total of 60,000 seats were notified by the varsity last year.

Last year the University had begun the admission process on May 15. A total of 2,78,544 candidates had registered for admission to undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges under the university. As per the data shared by the varsity more than 85% applicants were from CBSE board and 48% of the total applications were from female candidates.

In 2017, the varsity saw 200 online registrations in the first 10 minutes.

The first cut off list comes 10-12 days after the last date of registration. In 2018, the first cut off list came on June 19.

Click here for more Education News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019