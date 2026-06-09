Delhi Government Announces 1,979 Vacancies Across Teaching, Technical Posts, Check Details

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,979 vacancies across various Group B and Group C posts. The recruitment aims to fill positions in departments, autonomous bodies, and local authorities under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Online Registration Begins June 16

According to the official notification, the online application process will begin at 12 noon on June 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the DSSSB portal until 11:59pm on July 15, 2026.

Applicants have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The vacancies cover academic, technical, scientific, and administrative categories, offering opportunities to candidates seeking government jobs in Delhi.

The board will recruit 675 Trained Graduate Teachers (Computer Science), making it the largest category in the notification.

Other teaching positions include:

Special Educator (Primary) - 450 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education) - 163 posts

Domestic Science Teacher - 129 posts

The recruitment is expected to provide significant opportunities for candidates aspiring to build careers in the education sector.

Openings In Technical And Scientific Fields

The DSSSB has also announced vacancies in technical and scientific disciplines. These include 125 posts of IT Assistant Grade-A and 81 posts of Junior Scientific Assistant (Cyber Forensic).

Additional Junior Scientific Assistant vacancies are available in subjects such as Biology, Ballistics, Chemistry, Documents, Fingerprints, Photography, Crime Scene Investigation, and Physics.

Other posts covered under the recruitment drive include Assistant Archivist Grade-I, Technical Assistant (Hindi), Electrical Overseer/Sub-Inspector, Sub-Station Apprentice, Lift Operator, and Assistant Operator-cum-Mechanic (AC), among others.

Age Limit Varies By Post

The prescribed age criteria differ across positions. Most Junior Scientific Assistant posts require candidates to be between 18 and 27 years of age.

The upper age limit is 30 years for Technical Assistant (Hindi) and Assistant Archivist Grade-I posts, while candidates applying for IT Assistant Grade-A must not exceed 27 years of age. The age limit for Fitter Grade-II is 20 to 32 years, whereas Lift Operator applicants can be between 18 and 37 years old.

Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Process

The selection process will vary depending on the post applied for. It may include a written examination, a skill or aptitude test, document verification, a medical examination, and the preparation of a final merit list.

Candidates will have to upload all necessary documents while submitting their application forms.

Check the detailed notification here