DSSSB Opens Application Window For 606 Assistant Section Officer Posts: Check Details

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened a fresh application window for eligible candidates seeking recruitment to 606 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. The application process is meant only for candidates who had earlier applied under Post Code 90/09 for the DASS Grade II recruitment in 2009. Eligible applicants can now complete a fresh application to participate in the ongoing recruitment process under Post Code 804/26. According to the official notice, the application window is open from July 17 to August 17, 2026.

How to Apply for DSSSB ASO Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official DSSSB online application portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Click on the application link for candidates who applied under Post Code 90/09.

Enter the 2009 application number and date of birth.

Complete the verification process.

Accept the declaration and undertaking.

Fill in the application form for Post Code 804/26.

Verify all the details before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Only candidates who had submitted applications under Post Code 90/09 in 2009 are eligible to apply through this special registration window. Applicants should ensure that all supporting documents are uploaded correctly to avoid rejection. The board has clearly stated that no extension or second opportunity will be provided after August 17, 2026. Candidates should complete the application process well before the deadline.

Candidates applying through this special window must provide proof that they had applied for Post Code 90/09 in 2009. Accepted documents include the original application form, acknowledgement postcard, Tier I admit card, or Tier II admit card issued during the earlier recruitment process.

For applicants who are unable to complete the online application, DSSSB has also arranged an offline submission facility. Candidates can submit the prescribed Annexure-I application form along with the required documents at the DSSSB Helpdesk during working hours between July 17 and August 17, 2026.