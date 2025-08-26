Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For 334 Vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the notification for the Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 334 posts of Attendant. The online registration process began on 26 August 2025 and will remain open till 24 September 2025 on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Interested candidates must carefully read the notification before applying to ensure they meet the required eligibility criteria

DSSSB High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from SC, ST, and female categories are exempted from paying the fee. The payment can be made online through credit card, debit card, or net banking. For those opting for offline mode, an e-challan facility will also be provided. Candidates must ensure that the fee payment is completed before the last date, as applications without payment will not be accepted.

DSSSB Court Attendant Bharti 2025: Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply for the DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant posts is 18 years, while the maximum age limit has been set at 27 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government rules. Applicants must confirm their eligibility as per the age criteria mentioned in the official notification before filling out the application form.

DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant Jobs 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the DSSSB Court Attendant and related posts will depend on the educational qualifications specified in the recruitment notice. Candidates are expected to have completed the necessary academic requirements from a recognised board or institution. Applicants must read the detailed eligibility section in the official advertisement to ensure they meet all conditions, including educational qualifications and other mandatory requirements.

DSSSB High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025 will be carried out in two phases. The first stage will be a Preliminary Examination, which will be conducted in an objective type format. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The final selection will be made on the basis of overall performance in both stages.



DSSSB High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official Website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on DSSSB Delhi High Court Attendant Recruitment 2025

Step 3. Click on 'Apply' and fill in the details

Step 4. Make the payment and click on submit

Step 5. Save the form for future use

