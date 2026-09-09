"Dream Of Wearing Olive-Green Uniform": Meet Stanzin Tsangyang, Kargil's First Woman Officer

Indian Army: In a first, Stanzin Tsangyang became the first officer from Zanskar district in Ladakh to be commissioned into the Indian Army. Coming from the valley of Zanskar in Ladakh and with no history of military service in her family or community, she reached the parade ground of Officers TRaining Academy in Chennai.

Creating history, on September 5, 2026, Tsangyang proudly stood on the parade ground as the first woman officer from Kargil district and the first in her generation to wear the uniform, proving that dreams born in the remotest corners of the nation can indeed reach the highest peaks.

According to her profile shared by the Indian Army Training Command, amidst towering mountains and harsh winters, Officer Cadet (Women) Stanzin Tsangyang grew up learning endurance and perseverance from an early age. Being the youngest child of the family, she received warmth from family members and the strength of her homeland.

Tsangyang left home at a young age "in pursuit of quality education and a brighter future." She completed her schooling at Lamdon Model School, Leh, where she spent nearly fourteen years in a hostel. Her academic excellence earned her a scholarship for higher studies, following which she pursued Mechanical Engineering at Tezpur University, Assam.

Tracing her career path, the training command mentioned that Tsangyang's journey towards the Indian Army began during her college years through her association with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), where she first learnt about the various pathways to becoming an Army officer.

"Coming from a completely civilian background, with no history of military service in her family or community, the dream of wearing the olive-green uniform was unprecedented," the training command noted. "Yet, within her grew a strong desire to serve the nation and become the first officer from her family and community to don the uniform," it added.

In a social media post on X, the Army Training Command, Indian Army, highlighted:

"The road was demanding and filled with challenges, sacrifices and moments of doubt, but the unwavering support of her parents and the resilience instilled by the mountains kept her moving forward."

Tsangyang's parents, Tundup Tsering and Rigzin Ladol, travelled from Ladakh to witness the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy.