Indian Engineer, Who Was Detained In Russia For 'Drunkenness', Returns Home

Chandan Gupta, the Noida engineer detained in Russia last week, has been released and is safely back at his home in Moscow, his wife Sneha Gupta confirmed. Gupta's case came to light after his wife released an SOS video alleging he was arrested and was being pressured to join the Russian military.

Now, in a new video, Sneha Gupta said her husband secured a safe release after his employer -- Noida-based UFlex Limited-- arranged legal assistance for him in Russia. She thanked the India-based company for the assistance and said its staff members stayed in regular contact with her throughout the ordeal.

She also thanked BJP MP Seema Dwivedi and members of the Sarv Vaishya Samaj for raising her appeal to the correct channels in the Government of India for the necessary diplomatic support.

About the Case

Chandan Gupta, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is residing in Moscow with his wife and 10-year-old son on a work visa, was detained on September 5, around 11:40 pm, from Moscow's Red Square premises on "charges of drunkenness and breaking glasses of an ambulance nearby," sources in government told NDTV.

Sources, however, did comment on allegations that Moscow was attempting to enlist Gupta in the Russian military.

Sneha Gupta, in her SOS video, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and help in securing her husband's safe return.

The New Video

In the new video, Sneha Gupta clarified that initially she was unaware of the full circumstances surrounding her husband's detention. She said Chandan Gupta was taken into custody on Saturday night, and she did not know about it till Sunday morning, as the police had seized his phone and passport, blocking any contact with him.

According to her, one of her husband's friends, who was with him at the time he was taken into custody, later informed her about his whereabouts.

"Soon after I got to know about his detention, I began contacting his company... The administration department here and the unit head were continuously in touch with me. They also hired a lawyer for my husband, with whose help he was released at night," she said.