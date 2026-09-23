DRDO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For Junior Research Fellow Posts

The Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre (MTRDC), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow posts. The recruitment drive is for three vacancies at MTRDC, Bengaluru.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 37,000, along with House Rent Allowance as applicable. The fellowship will initially be offered for two years and may be extended further based on the rules and the candidate's performance.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a first-class Bachelor's degree in Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, or Electrical and Electronics Engineering can apply, subject to the other requirements in the notification.

Candidates with a first-class Master's degree in relevant Electronics-related fields may also be eligible. Applicants are required to have the prescribed qualification in the National Eligibility Test or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, wherever applicable.

The maximum age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible candidates as per government rules.

Direct link to apply here

Walk-In Interview

The selection will be done through a walk-in interview. Eligible candidates have to report at the MTRDC Reception near Bharat Electronics North Gate, Jalahalli, Bengaluru, at 10 am on October 15, 2026.

Candidates should carry their biodata, a recent passport-size photograph, original certificates and other required documents, along with photocopies.

Candidates already working in a government organisation or public sector undertaking will also have to bring a No Objection Certificate from their current employer.