Government Receives Around 65,000 Suggestions On Draft New Education Policy

As on July 5, 2019, the Central government has received around 65,000 suggestions or comments from different stakeholders on the Draft National Education Policy. This information was given by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD), Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. The Committee for the Draft National Education Policy under the Chairmanship of Dr. K. Kasturirangan has submitted its report to the MHRD on May 31 2019.

Draft NEP 2019 has been uploaded on MHRD's website and also at innovate.mygov.in platform to elicit suggestions from all stakeholders including the public, Government of India Ministries and State Governments.

Initially, Draft National Education Policy 2019 was uploaded on MHRD's website in Hindi and English and last date for submission of suggestions was upto June 30, 2019.

After considering the representations received from various corners requesting for extending the timeline for submission of suggestions and publishing the report in different languages, the summarized version of the Draft National Education Policy 2019 has been uploaded on MHRD's website in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarathi, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Also the date for submission of suggestions has been extended upto July 31, 2019 to invite more suggestions from all stakeholders and to increase participation of different sections of the society in framing of policy.

