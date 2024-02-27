DIT University In Dehradun Invites Applications For MBA Programme 2024, Check Details

DIT University MBA Admission: Selection based on entrance exam, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

DIT University in Dehradun is currently accepting applications for its MBA programme for the 2024 batch. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

To be considered for admission to the MBA programme, candidates must submit a valid score from exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, UKSEE, or DUET.

The DIT University MBA programme for 2024 offers two different streams: Master of Business Administration, with a fee structure of Rs 2.44 lakh, and MBA in FINTECH, with a fee of Rs 3.26 lakh.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,250.

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligibility criteria vary depending on the selected stream.

For the Master of Business Administration, candidates must possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Similarly, for the MBA in FINTECH, candidates must have passed an undergraduate degree with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks, with preference given to candidates holding a Bachelor's degree in Technology or Science.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be based on the entrance exam and performance in Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI).

Final admission is confirmed upon the verification of documents and payment of the DIT University fees.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university.