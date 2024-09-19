Top MBA Programmes Under Rs 10 Lakh: Explore Best And Affordable Options

Students seeking quality MBA programmes at affordable prices have several top-ranked institutes. Notably, many prestigious institutions offer MBA courses with fees under Rs 10 lakh, providing world-class education at competitive costs.

IIT Madras, ranked 16th in the NIRF Rankings 2024, offers an MBA programme with a total fee of Rs 10.03 lakh for general and OBC students, while SC students pay Rs 2.03 lakh. Hostel fees amount to Rs 23,365 per semester.

IIT Roorkee, ranked 18th, has a fee structure that includes Rs 4 lakh in tuition, Rs 42,200 for semester charges, and an additional Rs 81,000 for mess expenses. The total fee amounts to Rs 5.62 lakh.

IIT Kharagpur, ranked 19th, offers its MBA course for Rs 10 lakh, providing students with a competitive fee structure for a high-quality program.

For more budget-friendly options, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offers an MBA course for just Rs 1.27 lakh, making it one of the most affordable programs among top institutions.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, ranked 34th, and Chandigarh University, ranked 36th, also offer MBA programs with fees of Rs 5.59 lakh.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) offers various MBA programs, with fees ranging from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, depending on the specific course and additional components like hostel and mess fees.