IIT Mandi Invites Applications For Integrated MBA Programme, Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is currently accepting applications for a five-year Integrated MBA programme. The application window opened on May 25 and will close on June 12. There are 40 seats for the course of batch 2024-29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Upon completing the five-year IMBA programme, students will receive two separate degrees:

(A) BBA Analytics (Honours)

(B) MBA in Data Science & AI

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must meet the following criteria:

They must have passed the 12th grade (or equivalent) with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST/PwD).

They must have studied Mathematics and English at the 12th grade (or equivalent) level.

They must have taken the JEE (Main) 2024 exam and obtained a Final NTA score for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Their final NTA score for JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 1 must be equal to or higher than the category-wise cut-off.

NTA Score for writing JEE (Advanced) - 2024 for Paper 1 (B.E/BTech) as stated in the JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 1 scorecard.

Shortlisting Process

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their NTA score in the JEE (Main) Examination (Paper 1) 2024. Those shortlisted will be invited to the next stage of the admission process via email and the information will also be posted on the Institute's website.

Personal interview

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a mandatory personal interview (PI). A merit list will be prepared based on the following weightage:

NTA score in the JEE (Main) Examination (Paper 1) 2024: 70%

Personal Interview (PI): 30%



Programme features

Innovative Curriculum: The programme integrates management principles with mathematical and statistical concepts, analytics, data science, and AI, along with business ethics and law. The curriculum emphasizes experiential and immersive learning to foster cross-functional thinking and collaborative problem-solving skills.

Industry Ready Graduates: The programme offers practical exposure through industry internships and project-based coursework. Students will complete two internships, one lasting six months, to apply classroom concepts in real-world scenarios.

Entrepreneurship Opportunities: For students interested in startups, the programme allows a sabbatical of up to one year to pursue innovative ventures, leveraging the institute's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Exit options:

After three years, students can exit with a BBA Analytics degree.

After four years, students can exit with a BBA Analytics (Honours) degree.

Important dates

Declaration date of shortlisted candidates: June 19

Start date of personal interview: July 1

Declaration of admission results: July 20

The last date for fee submission to secure a seat: July 26

Declaration of waiting list (if needed): July 29

Last date for fee submission to secure the seat (waiting list): August 4

Reporting date at IIT Mandi: August 11

Application fee:

General, OBC (NCL)/EWS male students are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 while female candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.