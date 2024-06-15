Disaster Management Introduced As New Subject In UGC-NET

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced Disaster Management as a subject in the UGC-NET 2024 December exam. The NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice a year, in June and December. Based on the expert committee's recommendations, the Commission, in its 580th meeting held on May 15, 2024, has decided to add Disaster Management as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.

The syllabus of the Disaster Management subject will include the following :

Introduction to Disaster Management

Research Methodology for Disaster Management

Legal Framework, Policies and Governance

Society, Development and Disasters

Community Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Disaster Management

Health and Disasters

Environment, Ecology and Climate Change Aspects

Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System

Information & Communications Technology and Other Emerging Technologies

Emergency Response and Management

The exam is conducted for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship. The performance of the candidates depend on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.

UGC NET is scheduled for June 18 and will be conducted in OMR-based test mode. Earlier, on June 7, the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 was issued to notify candidates of their exam center locations.