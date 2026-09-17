Who Is Major Navya Shekhawat? First Woman Army Officer To Serve As President's ADC

Major Navya Shekhawat has become the first woman officer from the Indian Army to serve as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu. She is the second woman officer overall to hold the position of President's ADC. Before her, Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki of the Indian Navy became the first woman to serve as an ADC to the President in 2025.

What Does An ADC Do?

An Aide-de-Camp is a military officer assigned to assist the President during official engagements and ceremonial functions. ADCs accompany the President at important events and assist with coordination, military protocol, and ceremonial duties.

How To Become an Aide-de-Camp to the President

The first step is to join the Indian Armed Forces as an officer. Candidates can enter the Army, Navy or Air Force through different officer-entry routes, including the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other defence selection processes. After completing the required training, candidates are commissioned as officers and begin their military service.

Officers are expected to demonstrate leadership, discipline, professional ability, and commitment during their service. The assignment is generally given to officers who have performed well during their careers. Many officers who have served as ADCs have later held senior positions in the armed forces.