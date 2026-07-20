Dharmendra Pradhan Meets NEET 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, Praises His Achievement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal from Haryana and congratulated him on his remarkable performance in the country's biggest medical entrance exam. The minister praised the young achiever's dedication and hard work, saying his success reflects the determination and aspirations of India's youth. Sharing the meeting on social media, Pradhan wished Panshul a bright future and expressed confidence that he would make meaningful contributions to the country's healthcare system through excellence and service.

During the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan applauded NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal for securing one of the highest ranks.

In his message, the Education Minister said that Panshul's achievement is the result of years of dedication, perseverance and consistent effort. He also said that such accomplishments inspire millions of students preparing for competitive examinations across the country.

Pradhan further wished the Haryana student success in his medical career and said he is confident that Panshul will serve society by contributing to India's growing healthcare ecosystem.

The NEET UG 2026 results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the examination was conducted on June 21, 2026.

This year, Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 715 out of 720 marks and a 99.9999 percentile. Speaking after the results, Aryan credited his success to disciplined preparation, guidance from teachers and constant support from his family. He encouraged future aspirants to trust their teachers and complete every assignment with sincerity.

According to the NTA, around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2026 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities. Out of them, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses.