Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Details

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi has officially begun Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for Undergraduate Admissions 2025, starting Tuesday, July 8. Following the announcement of CUET-UG 2025 results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the university has opened the next stage of its admission process for all UG programmes for the 2025-26 academic session.

In Phase 2, candidates who completed Phase 1 registration must now log in to their dashboards at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to select their preferred course and college combinations based on their CUET scores and eligibility criteria.

The University has also announced that both Phase 1 and Phase 2 registrations will remain open till 11:59 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025. Candidates who missed Phase 1 earlier now have the opportunity to register and participate in the admission process.

Key Steps To Apply for DU UG Admissions 2025

Step 1. Visit admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2. Log in using your CUET credentials

Step 3. Select and prioritise college-programme combinations

Step 4. Submit preferences before 11:59 PM on July 14, 2025

Once the preference window closes, all saved preferences will be auto-locked.

Correction Window Open Until July 11

A one-time correction window has also been opened from Sunday, July 6 to Friday, July 11, 2025 (11:59 PM). This allows candidates who have already completed Phase 1 to rectify any errors in their application. Candidates are advised to make all necessary changes in a single session, as the form will not reopen once submitted.

Understanding the DU CSAS Admission Process:

• Phase I: Candidates register using their CUET application number, upload personal and academic details, and pay the registration fee.

• Phase II: Candidates fill in their preferences for programs and colleges.

• Phase III: DU releases multiple allocation rounds based on CUET scores, seat availability, categories, and preferences.

• If offered a seat, students must accept it, upload required documents, and pay the admission fee to confirm their seat.

Delhi University has urged applicants to carefully prioritise their preferences and to complete all steps within the stipulated deadlines to be considered for final admission.

For more information and updates, candidates should visit the official DU admissions portal.

