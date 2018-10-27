Delhi University To Observe Vigilance Awareness Week From October 29

The University has also asked the stakeholders to send a report of the activities undertaken

The Delhi University is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 29 2018 to November 3, 2018, with the theme of "Eradicate corruption-build a new India" as per guidelines issued by Central Vigilance Commission or CVC. The administration asked all the faculties, departments and institutes of the University to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week as per the guidelines of CVC, communicated through a Circular dated September 24, 2018.

The University has also asked the stakeholders to send a report of the activities undertaken along with the photograph etc., to the Vigilance Cell, University of Delhi, so as to enable the Cell to transmit a compiled report to the CVC.

'In pursuit of the vision of the Government of India to make a New India by the year 2022', according to a circular from CVC, which is the 75th anniversary of our independence, the Commission, 'as the apex integrity institution of the country, endeavours to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public life'.

"Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week every year is part of the multi-pronged approach of the Commission where a key strategy is to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of, and the fight against corruption and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes and gravity of and the threat posed by corruption," the circular said.

The Commission has, therefore, been advising all organizations/departments to identify and implement effective preventive measures to fight corruption and to enhance transparency and accountability in their functioning.

According to the Commission, the observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week would commence with the Integrity Pledge by public servants in the Ministries/Departments/Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)/Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and all other Organisations on October 29, 2018 at 11.00 a.m.

It has asked all organisations to conduct activities relevant to the theme both within and outside their respective organisations, and to conduct outreach activities for public/citizens as workshops or sensitization programmes for employees and other stake holders on policies and procedures of the organization and on preventive vigilance measures and competitions.

