Delhi University Teachers Opposes Autonomy Move, To Boycott Evaluation Process From Tomorrow

Raising questions on the scheme of autonomous colleges, graded autonomy and several other issues pertaining to higher education in the country in general and Delhi University in particular, teachers under the banner of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) is planning to boycott the evaluation process from tomorrow.The protest by DUTA is called "Teachers United against subversion of Reservation Roster, Fragmentation and Privatisation of DU".The Evaluation Boycott is also to demand that the Government withdraws the 5 March 2018 letter and takes steps to ensure that the appointment process in Delhi University begins forthwith.According to a letter sent to the Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi, by the Teachers Association, they have repeatedly written to the VC to seek redressal of issues of appointments, counting of past service, promotion and pension and the total lack of concern shown by the administration has caused widespread unrest."We have had several action programmes to highlight these demands but none of the issues have been resolved. This has compelled us to call for Evaluation Boycott starting from 9 May 2018," said the letter."The Government must also stop thrusting financial autonomy on to institutions. The teachers of Delhi University are also demanding the removal of all the retrograde clauses with respect to Pay Revision and Service Conditions of teachers from the UGC Draft Regulations," the letter demanded.According to DUTA, teachers of several colleges are extremely exercised over the attempts by the Government to thrust autonomous status on to them in connivance with college administrations and governing bodies."The Scheme of Autonomous Colleges and Graded Autonomy, which push towards self-financing schemes and online courses, will have far reaching consequences for higher education, changing its objectives and purpose especially in a country like ours," DUTA letter said.On 20 March 2018, 60 institutions were granted Autonomy under the scheme of Graded Autonomy and Scheme of Autonomous Colleges.The UGC also organized a meeting with Principals of DU Colleges on 27 April 2018 in this regard. "It is shocking that the University, instead of resisting these attempts by the Government to dismember it, is actively participating in the process of its destruction. We urge you to not allow the blatant violation of the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University," the letter to the VC said.