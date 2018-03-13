DUTA Demands Withdrawal Of UGC Reservation Circular The DUTA condemned the UGC circular dated March 5 notifying that fresh reservation rosters for SC/ST Category have to be prepared keeping Department/Subject as a unit instead of the University/College.

Share EMAIL PRINT UGC released a circular about reservation for SC/ST on March 5 New Delhi: The DUTA Executive, in its meeting held today, condemned the UGC circular dated March 5 notifying that fresh reservation rosters for SC/ST category have to be prepared keeping Department/Subject as a unit instead of the University/College. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) demanded that the UGC Circular is withdrawn immediately and consultation with stake-holders held.



In case of reservation for SC/ST, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) circular, all the universities, deemed to be universities, colleges and other grant-in-aid institutions and centres should prepare the roster system keeping the Department / Subject as a unit for all levels of teachers as applicable.





The circular also said that the roster, department-wise, should be applied to the total number of posts in each of the categories - in Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor -- within the Department/Subject.





"The DUTA views this development as a major setback in its struggle to ensure adequate representation in teaching positions for SC/ST/OBC categories as per the Constitutional requirement of 15%, 7.5% and 27% respectively," said a statement from the organisation.



DUTA said that, till now, the UGC had specifically prohibited the practice of making department-wise cadres, as that would lead to the denial of reservation in small departments.





"Thus, the UGC notification of 5.3.2018 heralds a complete U-turn in the position of the GoI/MHRD/UGC regarding the Policy of Reservation, that will, by its own long-held and clearly articulated position, pave the way for the defeat of the Constitutional mandate," said the statement.



The organisation also asked the Government and Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to file a review petition before a Constitutional Bench of the Apex Court in this regard.





It demanded the entire issue arising from the Allahabad High Court judgment should be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for its consideration and its recommendations placed before Parliament so that the matter is resolved in a manner commensurate with the Constitutional commitment to Social Justice and to ensure proper representation to marginalised sections in teaching positions.





"Strict implementation of the Constitutional mandate for institutions of higher learning is of far-reaching importance. It is, after all, not only a matter of getting a fair share of employment in Universities and Colleges, but also the right to play a role in the intellectual leadership and moral guidance of future generations," the DUTA statement said.



Click here for more



The DUTA Executive, in its meeting held today, condemned the UGC circular dated March 5 notifying that fresh reservation rosters for SC/ST category have to be prepared keeping Department/Subject as a unit instead of the University/College. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) demanded that the UGC Circular is withdrawn immediately and consultation with stake-holders held.In case of reservation for SC/ST, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) circular, all the universities, deemed to be universities, colleges and other grant-in-aid institutions and centres should prepare the roster system keeping the Department / Subject as a unit for all levels of teachers as applicable.The circular also said that the roster, department-wise, should be applied to the total number of posts in each of the categories - in Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor -- within the Department/Subject."The DUTA views this development as a major setback in its struggle to ensure adequate representation in teaching positions for SC/ST/OBC categories as per the Constitutional requirement of 15%, 7.5% and 27% respectively," said a statement from the organisation.DUTA said that, till now, the UGC had specifically prohibited the practice of making department-wise cadres, as that would lead to the denial of reservation in small departments."Thus, the UGC notification of 5.3.2018 heralds a complete U-turn in the position of the GoI/MHRD/UGC regarding the Policy of Reservation, that will, by its own long-held and clearly articulated position, pave the way for the defeat of the Constitutional mandate," said the statement.The organisation also asked the Government and Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to file a review petition before a Constitutional Bench of the Apex Court in this regard.It demanded the entire issue arising from the Allahabad High Court judgment should be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for its consideration and its recommendations placed before Parliament so that the matter is resolved in a manner commensurate with the Constitutional commitment to Social Justice and to ensure proper representation to marginalised sections in teaching positions."Strict implementation of the Constitutional mandate for institutions of higher learning is of far-reaching importance. It is, after all, not only a matter of getting a fair share of employment in Universities and Colleges, but also the right to play a role in the intellectual leadership and moral guidance of future generations," the DUTA statement said.Click here for more Education News