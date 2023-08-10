Delhi University Second Merit List 2023: Latest Update

Delhi University admission 2023: The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

The second merit list of Delhi University (DU), which was scheduled to be released on Thursday, has not been uploaded on the official website yet. The list is meant to provide an update for allocation of seats in various undergraduate courses. The time for the release of the list was 5pm on August 10, but admission.uod.ac.in doesn't have any active link. Once released, the candidates will have the option to accept the allocated seat by August 13.

Candidates eligible for admission to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University can report to the colleges based on the list released.

The seat allocation for under-graduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) - UG-2023. Allocations have been done in all programmes in all colleges, except in those programs where the eligibilities include performance/practical tests.

The candidates will be required to login to his/her CSAS(UG)-2023 dashboard for acceptance of the allocated seat, if offered.

The colleges will check the applications of the candidates against the college allocated and process them till 04:59 pm on August 14. The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, it will be considered a cancellation of the allocated seat. The allocated seat will be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations throughout the year.

The first merit list was released on August 1 and included the names of 85,853 successful candidates.

For now, DU has decided to release three allocation rounds. But in case of remaining vacant seats after the third admission round, the schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university later.