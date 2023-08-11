Delhi University Releases Second Merit List With 19,038 New Allocations

Delhi University admission 2023: The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

The University of Delhi has released its second list of admission cutoffs for the current academic year based on the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) score.

The second list can be accessed by candidates through their login credentials on the website ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Those students who meet the criteria specified in the second cutoff list are required to complete an application form, which will include information about their preferred course and college.

They are also required to get their documents verified and then pay the admission fee within the scheduled timeline.

Applicants are eligible to confirm their assigned seat between August 10 and 13. The colleges will check the applications of the candidates against the colleges allocated and process them until 4:59 pm on August 14. The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

According to the latest list by the university, there have been 19,038 fresh allotments. The majority of unoccupied academic seats were found in science programmes offered across 68 different colleges.

The total number of seats available at Delhi University is 70,000.

If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, it will be considered a cancellation of the allocated seat. The allocated seat will be forfeited, and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations throughout the year.

The first merit list was released on August 1 and included the names of 85,853 successful candidates.

For now, DU has decided to release three allocation rounds. But in the case of remaining vacant seats after the third admission round, the schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university later.